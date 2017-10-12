Sensex moves up 113 points, Nifty climbs above 10,000

The benchmark Sensex went up 113 points and the NSE Nifty seized control of 10,000 level as domestic investors raised the bar ahead of key industrial output numbers to be released later in the day.

Another record close on Wall Street after the release of the US Fed minutes fuelled the uptrend.

The 30-share Sensex was higher by 112.53 points, or 0.35 %, at 31,946.52. Healthcare, realty, IT, capital goods, oil and gas and auto stocks were in the pink of health, rising by up to 0.86 %.

The gauge had lost 90 points on Wednesday. .

The NSE Nifty too rose 36.60 points, or 0.36 %, to 10,021.40.

Building up of positions by participants ahead of key economic data - industrial production (IIP) for August and consumer inflation for September to be released after market closing today - drove up domestic bourses.

In the Sensex kitty, Sun Pharma topped the gainers list by climbing 2.42 % to ₹ 538.50 after the company said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Dadra facility.

Stock of the country’s largest software exporter, TCS, was trading higher by 0.83 % at ₹ 2,521.15 ahead of its September quarterly earnings slated later in the day.

Other big movers were Lupin, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, advancing up to 1.08 %.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.47 % while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng moved up 0.17 % in early trade today. China’s main Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.24 %.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high by surging 0.18 % on Wednesday.

