Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,000

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share index was trading 444.17 points or 0.78% higher at 57,191.31 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 131.60 points or 0.78 % to 17,043.85.
Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2% , followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and SBI.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark ended 949.32 points or 1.65% lower at 56,747.14, and Nifty slumped 284.45 points or 1.65% to 16,912.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹3,361.28 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the U.S. too ended on a positive note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.62% to $73.53 per barrel.