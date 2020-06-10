Markets

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in opening session; Nifty tops 10,100

Bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Bull statue at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

After opening at 34,205.07, the 30-share index was trading 202.71 points, or 0.60%, higher at 34,159.40. Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 55.15 points, or 0.55%, to 10,101.80.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 413.89 points or 1.20% lower at 33,956.69, and the broader Nifty ended 120.80 points or 1.19% down at 10,046.65.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹490.81 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, market opened on a positive note as fresh foreign fund inflows and stock-specific gains led benchmarks higher. On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains, while those in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.60% to $40.52 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:06:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-jumps-over-200-pts-in-opening-session-nifty-tops-10100/article31792793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY