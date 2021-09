Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 17,900

A screen displays Sensex crossing record 60,000 mark for the first time, at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, September 24, 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai:

27 September 2021 10:06 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on September 27, led by strong gains in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a largely positive global markets.

After touching another lifetime high of 60,339.28, the 30-share Sensex eased slightly but was still trading 245.62 points or 0.41% higher at 60,294.09. Similarly, the Nifty surged 69.90 points or 0.39% to 17,923.10.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2%, followed by HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and ITC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index rose 163.11 points or 0.27% to its record closing high of 60,048.47, and the Nifty advanced 30.25 points or 0.17% to a record finish of 17,853.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹442.49 crore on September 24, as per exchange data.

The relentless bull-run which began in April 2020 has taken the Sensex beyond 60,000 and is now poised to push Nifty to 18,000 level today, said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The incredible return of above 130% from the lows of March 2020 and above 60% for the last 12 months has created phenomenal wealth for all kinds of investors. After 60,000 for Sensex and 18,000 for Nifty, markets may consolidate for a while," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai tanked over 1% in mid-session deals, while Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.18% to $78.14 per barrel.