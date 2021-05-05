Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,550

Mumbai

05 May 2021 11:22 IST

The 30-share BSE index jumped 266.09 points.

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys ahead of the Reserve Bank chief’s speech.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled announcement at 10 am.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 266.09 points or 0.55 % to 48,519.60 in initial deals.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 81.45 points or 0.56 % to 14,577.95.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining over 2 %, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, HDFC, Nestle India and HUL were among laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 465.01 points or 0.95 % lower at 48,253.51, and Nifty slumped 137.65 points or 0.94 % to 14,496.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,772.37 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 987.34 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

"RBI Governor's announcements on Wednesday are likely to influence markets, particularly certain segments like banking. Relief to MSMEs and retail borrowers might positively impact banks which have a higher proportion of such loans. The rally in PSU banks on Tuesday may be in anticipation of this," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The market is presently caught between fear from the economic fall out of the second wave of the pandemic and hope arising from the flattening of the COVID-19 curve, he said, adding that it will take some more time for clarity to emerge on which of the two will have a higher impact on markets.

"Going by the experiences of countries that went through the second wave, like the UK, hope will triumph over fear. GDP and earnings growth in Q1 FY 22 will take a hit, but is likely to recover in subsequent quarters,” he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong were trading flat in mid-session deals, while Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays.

Equities on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.61 % higher at USD 69.32 per barrel.