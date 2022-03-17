Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, Nifty breaches 17,200

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.50%, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

Photo used for representational purpose only. Bull and bear, symbols of market trend. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.50%, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged past the 57,000-mark by rallying over 1,000 points on Thursday, tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities despite the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates.

The 30-share BSE index closed 1,047.28 points or 1.84% higher at 57,863.93. Likewise, the NSE Nifty surged 311.70 points or 1.84% to end at 17,287.05.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.50%, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Infosys and HCL Tech were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 0.25 percentage point increase in interest rates, marking the first hike since 2018. It also indicated that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 3.97% to $101.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their recent selling spree, picking up shares worth ₹311.99 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.