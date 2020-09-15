Sensex jumps in early trade; Nifty tests 11,500

Mumbai

15 September 2020 10:00 IST

Domestic equities opened on a positive note tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 212.87 points or 0.55% higher at 38,969.50; while the NSE Nifty rose 60.30 points or 0.53% to 11,500.35.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank and M&M.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 97.92 points or 0.25% lower at 38,756.63, while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points or 0.21% to close at 11,440.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent lower at $39.57 per barrel.