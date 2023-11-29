HamberMenu
Sensex jumps 727 points on foreign fund inflows; Mcap of BSE listed cos hits $4-trillion milestone

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever

November 29, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex rallied 727 points and Nifty closed above the 20,000 mark on November 29 driven by foreign fund inflows along with buying in market heavyweight HDFC Bank.

In a remarkable day for Indian equities, the combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 727.71 points or 1.10% to settle at 66,901.91 after beginning the day on a positive note. During the day, it zoomed 772.08 points or 1.16% to 66,946.28.

The Nifty climbed 206.90 points or 1.04% to reclaim the 20,000- mark after a gap of over two months. It ended at 20,096.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Nestle, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were trading mostly with gains. The U.S. markets ended marginally up on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹783.82 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.54% to $82.12 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 204.16 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,174.20 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 95 points or 0.48% to 19,889.70.

