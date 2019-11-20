Sensex jumps 260 points in early trade; RIL hits lifetime high

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 260 points higher on November 20, propelled by a rally in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries which scaled a fresh intra-day peak in opening session.

After hitting a high of 40,736.14 in early trade, the 30-share index pared some gains to quote 177.67 points, or 0.44%, higher at 40,647.37. Similarly, the broader Nifty too reclaimed the 12,000 mark. It then retreated from the day’s peak to trade 40.65 points, or 0.34 %, up at 11,980.75.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied nearly 4% to hit their lifetime high of ₹1,571 (intra-day), inching closer to the ₹10 lakh crore market-capitalisation level.

Reliance Jio on November 19 said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, as it followed similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on tariff hike.

Other gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Maruti and Bajaj Finance. While, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Bank and HUL were trading in the negative terrain.

On November 19, the Sensex ended 185.51 points, or 0.46%, higher at 40,469.70. The Nifty rose 55.60 points, or 0.47%, to end at 11,940.10.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹915.37 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹262.35 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs. Stocks on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on November 19.

On the currency front, the Rupee depreciated 7 paise (intra-day) against the U.S. dollar to trade at 71.79 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16% to $60.81 per barrel.