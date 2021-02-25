Sensex jumps 258 points; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 258 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 15,000 mark on Thursday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and TCS amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 257.62 points or 0.51 % higher at 51,039.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 115.35 points or 0.77 % to 15,097.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 %, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, L&T, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities rebounded for the third consecutive day with Nifty crossing 15,000 levels again. A strong cue from global equities followed by favourable comments from Fed Chairman Powell in his second day testimony supported market rally," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring FMCG, all key sectoral indices ended in green with metal index remaining an outlier. Financials, auto and pharma indices recorded gains to the tune of 1 %.

Notably, midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed broader indices sharply as improved visibility of earnings recovery attracted investors to this space, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 % higher at $ 66.51 per barrel.