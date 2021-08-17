Sensex jumps 210 points to end at new peak; Nifty tops 16,600

Mumbai

17 August 2021 16:31 IST

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Titan, Infosys and HUL.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 210 points to end at a fresh peak on August 17, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), Hindustan Univlever Ltd. (HUL), and Tech Mahindra.

After scaling a fresh lifetime high of 55,854.88 during the day, the 30-share index settled 209.69 points or 0.38% higher at 55,792.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 51.55 points or 0.31% to 16,614.60.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and L&T were among the laggards.

“Domestic equities remained volatile amid weak global cues. Midcap and smallcap stocks remain under pressure today, while volatility index softened marginally,” said Binod Modi, Head strategy at Reliance Securities.

“Visibility of sustained earnings recovery in IT stocks in the backdrop of strong deal wins and encouraging guidance shared by managements in 1QFY22 made investors to lap-up IT stocks,” he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant losses.

Equities in Europe were also largely trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.24% to $69.34 per barrel.