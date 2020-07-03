Sensex jumps 178 points, Nifty reclaims 10,600 level

Mumbai

03 July 2020 16:15 IST

After touching a high of 36,110.21, the 30-share BSE index settled 177.72 points, or 0.50%, higher at 36,021.42.

Rising for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 178 points on July 3, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and TCS amid buoyancy in global markets.

Regulatory approval to Cadila Healthcare’s Zydus for human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine too boosted domestic investor sentiment, traders said.

The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53%, to end at 10,607.35.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 4%, followed by Bajaj Auto, TCS, Titan, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic indices took cues from Asian peers that followed overnight gains on Wall Street after positive jobs data release in the U.S..

Despite hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, gains were capped as rising coronavirus cases across the world weighed on the market mood, they added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while those in Europe opened in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.69 per cent to $42.41 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 38 paise to settle at 74.66 against the U.S. dollar.