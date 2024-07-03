Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark, Nifty ends at record high as banking shares advance

Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share Sensex hit the historic 80,000 mark for the first time earlier in the day. It surged 632.85 points or 0.79% to hit a record intraday high of 80,074.30. The index later closed near the 80,000 level at 79,986.80, up by 545.35 points or 0.69% over the last close.

The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nifty climbed 162.65 points or 0.67% to an all-time high of 24,286.50. During the day, it zoomed 183.4 points or 0.76% to hit a fresh intraday record peak of 24,307.25.

Among the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower. European markets were trading with gains. U.S. markets ended higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark declined 34.74 points or 0.04% to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade on Tuesday. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47% to hit a record peak of 79,855.87.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07% to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39% to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.09% to $86.32 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,000.12 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.