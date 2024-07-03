GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark, Nifty ends at record high as banking shares advance

The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27.

Published - July 03, 2024 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends.

The 30-share Sensex hit the historic 80,000 mark for the first time earlier in the day. It surged 632.85 points or 0.79% to hit a record intraday high of 80,074.30. The index later closed near the 80,000 level at 79,986.80, up by 545.35 points or 0.69% over the last close.

The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27.

The Nifty climbed 162.65 points or 0.67% to an all-time high of 24,286.50. During the day, it zoomed 183.4 points or 0.76% to hit a fresh intraday record peak of 24,307.25.

Among the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower. European markets were trading with gains. U.S. markets ended higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark declined 34.74 points or 0.04% to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade on Tuesday. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47% to hit a record peak of 79,855.87.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07% to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39% to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.09% to $86.32 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,000.12 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.