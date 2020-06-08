Sensex gives up early gains on profit-booking, ends 83 points higher

Mumbai

08 June 2020 17:09 IST

NSE Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25%, up at 10,167.45.

Equity benchmark Sensex surrendered most of the day’s gains to end marginally higher on June 8 as investors chose to book profits after a swift market rally.

After surging over 640 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index settled 83.34 points, or 0.24%, higher at 34,370.58.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7%, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Titan, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped around 3% during the day, hitting their one-year peak, after the company sold 1.16% stake in its digital unit Jip Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for ₹5,683.50 crore.

Shares, however, closed 0.51% lower as investors cashed in on recent gains. M&M, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Nestle India were also among the laggards.

Market opened on a positive note following positive cues from Asian peers as OPEC+ output cut extension for additional month, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

However, during the afternoon session, benchmarks gave up most gains on profit-booking by traders after an almost 1,200 point rally in Nifty since last week, he added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo settled with gains, while those in Europe were trading on a weak note.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.95% to $42.70 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a muted note, up 3 paise, at 75.55 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar.