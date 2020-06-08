Markets

Sensex gives up early gains on profit-booking, ends 83 points higher

File photo of an employee trading at a stock brokerage office in Mumbai.

File photo of an employee trading at a stock brokerage office in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

NSE Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25%, up at 10,167.45.

Equity benchmark Sensex surrendered most of the day’s gains to end marginally higher on June 8 as investors chose to book profits after a swift market rally.

After surging over 640 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index settled 83.34 points, or 0.24%, higher at 34,370.58.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25%, up at 10,167.45.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7%, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Titan, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped around 3% during the day, hitting their one-year peak, after the company sold 1.16% stake in its digital unit Jip Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for ₹5,683.50 crore.

Shares, however, closed 0.51% lower as investors cashed in on recent gains. M&M, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Nestle India were also among the laggards.

Market opened on a positive note following positive cues from Asian peers as OPEC+ output cut extension for additional month, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

However, during the afternoon session, benchmarks gave up most gains on profit-booking by traders after an almost 1,200 point rally in Nifty since last week, he added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo settled with gains, while those in Europe were trading on a weak note.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.95% to $42.70 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a muted note, up 3 paise, at 75.55 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 5:13:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-gives-up-early-gains-on-profit-booking-ends-83-points-higher/article31778998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY