Markets

Sensex gains over 135 points in early trade; Nifty tests 18,350

Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
PTI Mumbai 18 January 2022 10:10 IST
Updated: 18 January 2022 10:10 IST

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.49%, followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 135 points in opening trade on January 18, tracking gains in index-majors ITC, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv amid a largely positive trend in the global markets.

Starting on a positive note, the BSE gauge was trading 138.57 points or 0.23% higher at 61,447.48 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty advanced 35.50 points or 0.19% to 18,343.60.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.49%, followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.

Advertising
Advertising

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and HDFC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.88 points or 0.14% higher at 61,308.91. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 52.35 points or 0.29% to 18,308.10.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.20% to USD 87.52 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹855.47 crore on January 17, according to stock exchange data.

Comments
More In Markets
stock activity
stock options
financing and stock offering
Mumbai
Read more...