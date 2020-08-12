Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade, Nifty below 11,300

Mumbai

12 August 2020 11:02 IST

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled 224.93 points or 0.59% higher at 38,407.01, while the Nifty jumped 52.35 points or 0.46% to finish at 11,322.50.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on August 12 dragged by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and L&T amid negative trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 243.24 points or 0.63% lower at 38,163.77, while NSE Nifty was down 69.60 points or 0.61% at 11,252.90.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping around 2%, followed by L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, SBI, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Titan were among the gainers.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹1,013.66 crore on a net basis on August 11.

According to traders, market sentiment weakened tracking losses in other Asian indices after U.S. equities ended lower.

Further, weak domestic factory output data dampened investors’ mood, they said.

India’s industrial production declined by 16.6% in June, on account of disruption in normal business activity following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the government data showed on August 11.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were in red, while Tokyo was trading with gains.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56% higher at $44.75 per barrel.