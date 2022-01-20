Sensex falls over 160 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,900

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HDFC and TCS.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 160 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-majors Infosys, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a mixed trend in Asian peers.

The BSE gauge was trading 164.47 points or 0.27% lower at 59,934.35 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty slipped 52.45 points or 0.29% to 17,885.95.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.13%, followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 656.04 points or 1.08% lower at 61,308.91. The NSE barometer Nifty plunged 174.65 points or 0.96% to close at 17,938.40.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.26% to $88.21 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹2,704.77 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.