Sensex falls over 1%; Reliance drags

January 30, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI,CUE API

File. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark equity indices declined on January 30, a day after recording sharp gains, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1% due to selling in Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 801.67 points or 1.11% to settle at 71,139.90. During the day, it plummeted 865.85 points or 1.20% to 71,075.72.

The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99% to 21,522.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by 5.03% after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC and NTPC were among the other major laggards.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading with gains. The U.S. markets ended higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to settle at 71,941.57 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80% to 21,737.60.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.21% to $82.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹110.01 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

