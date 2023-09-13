ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex falls in early trade after eight days of rally

September 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the major laggards

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on September 13, with the BSE Sensex halting its eight days of rally, amid weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Also, high valuation concerns of the domestic market made investors cautious.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 167.77 points to 67,053.36. The Nifty slipped 49.1 points to 19,944.10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the major laggards.

ITC, Titan, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower while Tokyo traded in the green.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.20% to $92.24 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,047.19 crore on Tuesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Retail inflation declined to 6.83% in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but still remains above the Reserve Bank's comfort zone.

India's industrial production growth rose to a five-month high of 5.7% in July, mainly due to good showing by the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to an official data released on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 94.05 points or 0.14% to settle at 67,221.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02% at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US