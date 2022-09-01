Sensex falls 770 points, Nifty down 216 amid weak global trends

Brent crude declined 2% to $93.73 per barrel

Brent crude declined 2% to $93.73 per barrel

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a beating on Thursday and dropped over 1% each, weighed by selling in index major Reliance Industries, IT and banking stocks amid weak global trends.

The BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points or 1.29% to settle at 58,766.59. During the day, it tanked 1,014.5 points or 1.70% to 58,522.57.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 216.50 points or 1.22% to close at 17,542.80.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Titan, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended lower.

Stock markets in Europe were trading in the negative zone during mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended in the red on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net ₹4,165.86 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.