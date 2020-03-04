Markets

Sensex falls 2% intraday as virus cases increase

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

About 1,800 stocks lose ground on BSE

Equities witnessed extreme volatility on Wednesday with the benchmark Sensex shedding more than 2% during intraday trading as the number of COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 28, leading to increased concerns that the economy might take a larger hit than previously expected.

The 30-share Sensex lost nearly 780 points during the afternoon session to touch a low of 37,846.10 before closing at 38,409.48, down 214.22 points, or 0.55%.

The broader Nifty settled the day at 11,251.00, shedding 52.30 points or 0.46%.

Also Read
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill on February 12, 2020.

COVID-19 | Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

The market breadth was extremely weak with nearly 1,800 stocks losing ground on BSE, as against only 639 gainers.

Sharp decline

“The rise in coronavirus cases dented sentiment and triggered a sharp decline in the middle,” said Ajit Mishra, vice-president — Research, Religare Broking. “However, it rebounded in the latter half, considerably trimming losses,” he said.

Also read | Growing numbers: On India’s COVID-19 preparedness

“The recent surge in the coronavirus cases outside China has spooked the investors’ sentiment across the globe... the surprise rate cut by the U.S. Fed failed to cheer the participants and in fact, it has raised doubts about the health of the U.S. economy,” added Mr. Mishra.

Incidentally, the fall in the Indian indices came amidst a mostly positive trend in the Asian markets that rallied on the back of a surprise 50 basis points rate cut by U.S. Federal Reserve.

Also Read
A transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV, with the spherical viral particles, colourised blue, containing cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Handout illustration image obtained on February 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 | India yet to share genome sequence data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to offload Indian equities with Wednesday’s net sales pegged at ₹878 crore.

Meanwhile, the fall in the Sensex was led by stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank among others.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 11:08:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-falls-2-intraday-as-virus-cases-increase/article30984195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY