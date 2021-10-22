Sensex falls 102 points; Nifty tests 18,100

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel.

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 102 points on Friday, tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17% to 60,821.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35% to close at 18,114.90.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3%, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the U.S. dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52% to $85.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading shares worth ₹2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.