Sensex extends rally to eighth day; Nifty falls marginally after hitting record level

September 12, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower

PTI

The 30-share BSE benchmark regained the 67,000 level on September 11. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The BSE Sensex extended its rally for the eighth day running on September 12, while Nifty ended marginally lower after scaling its fresh all-time high level amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 94.05 points or 0.14% to settle at 67,221.13. During the day, it jumped 412.02 points or 0.61% to 67,539.10.

The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02% at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade. During the day, it climbed 114 points or 0.57% to hit its all-time high of 20,110.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle, ITC and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. stocks ended in positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth ₹1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.74% to $91.31 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark regained the 67,000 level on Monday. The benchmark jumped 528.17 points or 0.79% to settle at 67,127.08. The Nifty ended at 19,996.35, reflecting a gain of 176.40 points or 0.89%. The Nifty scaled the record 20,000 mark for the first time ever in intra-day trade.

