Sensex ends higher; financial stocks sparkle

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 144 points higher on Monday, tracking strong buying sentiment in financial stocks amid positive cues from global markets.
After gyrating 633.11 points in a choppy session, the 30-share BSE index settled 143.51 points or 0.36% higher at 39,757.58.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23% to 11,669.15.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7%, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top laggard, crashing over 8%. HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and UltraTech Cement also ended in the red.
According to experts, better-than-estimated Q2 performance from banks and strong auto sales numbers offered support to the market.
On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in early deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.06% lower at $37.16 per barrel.
In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to end at 74.42 against the US dollar.