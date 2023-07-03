Sensex ends above historic 65,000 mark; Nifty settles at record 19,322

July 03, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices continued their rally on July 3, with the BSE Sensex ending above the 65,000 mark for the first time ever, propelled by a rally in global equities and persistent foreign fund inflows.

Hectic buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC twins also added to the market momentum, traders said.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 486.49 points or 0.75% to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05. During the day, it rallied 581.79 points or 0.89% to its lifetime intra-day high of 65,300.35.

The NSE Nifty climbed 133.50 points or 0.70% to end at a record high of 19,322.55. In intra-day trade, the benchmark zoomed 156.05 points or 0.81% to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,345.10.

Market benchmarks settled at record highs for the third straight session on Monday.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 2.53%, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, Power Grid, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the laggards, skidding up to 1.86%.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets ended significantly higher in the overnight trade on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.97% to $76.14 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,397.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

GST collections crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime, rising 12% to over ₹1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

"Sentiments of investors are reinforced by positive domestic data and optimistic global cues. Global market was supported by resilient economic data, avoiding the possibility of a recession. India’s stock market trend was broad-based, owing to the outperformance from energy, financial, metal, and FMCG sectors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

