Sensex ends 160 points higher, Infosys soars 7%

Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 160 points higher on July 15, driven by heavy gains in index heavyweight Infosys and positive macroeconomic cues.

After swinging 327 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 160.48 points or 0.41% higher at 38,896.71. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,023.97 and a low of 38,696.60.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 35.85 points, or 0.31%, up at 11,588.35. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,618.40 and a low of 11,532.30.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, closing 7.20% higher as investors cheered its financial results.

The IT major posted better-than-expected 5.3% rise in its June quarter net profit, and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal.

Rival TCS, too, jumped 1.77%.

Other gainers included Sun Pharma, TechM, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC twins, ending up to 3.61% higher.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and Hero MotoCorp lost up to 2.28%.

Besides the rally in Infosys, wholesale price-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02% in June, traders said.

Inflation in food articles basket eased marginally to 6.98% in June, from 6.99% in May. Vegetable inflation too softened to 24.76% in June, down from 33.15% in the previous month.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei ended in the green, while Kospi settled in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading lower in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 68.52 against the U.S. dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.42% higher at $67 per barrel.