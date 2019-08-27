Sensex ends 147 points higher; Tata Motors soars 9%

Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained another 147 points on August 27, led by auto, metal and financial stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share Sensex ended 147.15 points, or 0.39%, higher at 37,641.27. It hit an intra-day high of 37,731.51 and low of 37,449.69.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43%, to 11,105.35. During the day, it climbed a peak of 11,141.75 and touched a low of 11,049.50.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87%, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86%.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TechM, TCS, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HUL and Axis Bank fell up to 3.58%.

Investors took note of the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to transfer record ₹1.76 lakh crore to the government, which is expected to help improve the liquidity situation in a big way.

Besides, domestic equities have been riding a wave of optimism after the government came out with a stimulus plan to revive the economy.

Domestic equities also followed global stocks, that rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump said China-U.S. trade talks would resume soon, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated 32 paise to 71.70 against the U.S. dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93% to $58.66 per barrel.