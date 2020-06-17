Sensex drops over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 9,850

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday dragged by weakness in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak cues from Asian peers and persistent foreign fund outflows.

After touching a low of 33,332.96, the 30-share index was trading 225.22 points, or 0.67%, lower at 33,380. Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 56.40 points, or 0.57%, to 9,857.60.

According to traders, border tension with China, weakness in global markets, spike in COVID-19 cases and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

PowerGrid was the top laggard in the pack, shedding around 2%, followed by NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, M&M, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 376.42 points, or 1.13%, higher at 33,605.22, while the broader Nifty closed 100.30 points, or 1.02%, up at 9,914.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹1,478.52 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in early deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.22% to $40.05 per barrel.