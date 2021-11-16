Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,100

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack followed by Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid.

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank despite a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 122.35 points or 0.20% lower at 60,596.36 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.25% to 18,064.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1%, followed by Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 32.02 points or 0.05% higher at 60,718.71. Similarly, the Nifty rose 6.70 points or 0.04% to 18,109.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth ₹ 424.74 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

"Market direction is likely to be influenced largely by global developments, particularly the market's response to rising inflation.”

"US and European markets shrugging off the high US inflation rate of 6.2 per cent is very significant and this is likely to impart resilience to global equity markets in the short-term even while there is concern about elevated valuations in stock prices," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home in India, the RBI has again cautioned that stock prices in India are much higher judged by the traditional parameters of valuation. But the central bank is optimistic about the growth recovery underway in the Indian economy, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. ended marginally lower in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.89% to $82.78 per barrel.