ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex drops 45 points in highly volatile trade

Published - May 08, 2024 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06% to settle at 73,466.39.

PTI

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex declined more than 45 points in highly volatile trade on May 8, tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06% to settle at 73,466.39. During the day, it went lower by 437.93 points or 0.59% to 73,073.92. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended with gains. European markets were trading with gains. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on May 7. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,668.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.65% to $81.79 a barrel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BSE benchmark went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52% to settle at 73,511.85 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty declined 140.20 points or 0.62% to 22,302.50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US