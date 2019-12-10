Sensex drops 33 points in early trade; IT stocks drag

Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday slipped over 33 points in early trade, due to losses in select private banks, IT and auto stocks amid fresh infusion of funds by foreign investors.

The 30-share index was trading 33.67 points or 0.08 % lower at 40,453.76 in morning trade. The broader Nifty was trading 11.00 points or 0.09 % down at 11,926.50.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.22 %.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and SBI gained up to 1.76 %.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled with gains of 42.28 points or 0.10 % at 40,487.43. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty closed 16 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 11,937.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market, infusing ₹ 459.22 on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth ₹ 74.93 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 70.98 in early session on Tuesday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09 % to $64.19 per barrel.

Chinese consumer price index surged 4.5 % in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, the highest rate since January 2012.

In early trade Hong Kong slipped 0.1 %, Shanghai eased 0.2 %, Tokyo slipped marginally. Sydney, Singapore and Taipei fell 0.2 %. However, Seoul and Jakarta edged higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed 0.4 % lower at 27,909.60.