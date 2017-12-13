Sensex drops 175 points on ADB forecast, macro worries

The Sensex fell 175 points to end at a one-week low of 33,053 and the NSE Nifty below 10,200 disappointed by grim economic data and the ADB lowering India’s economic growth forecast.

Investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting outcome later today.

It was a volatile day for the market barometer, which settled lower by 174.95 points, or 0.53 %, at 33,053.04 -- a level last seen on December 7.

The barometer had lost 227.80 points in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark by falling 47.20 points, or 0.46 %, at 10,192.95 after hovering between 10,169.85 and 10,296.55.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.7 % from 7 %, citing lingering effect of domonetisation, transitory challenges to GST and weather- related risks to agriculture.

Government data, released after trading hours on Tuesday showed that industrial production growth hit a three-month low of 2.2 % in October while retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 4.88 % in November.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 853.67 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth net Rs 843.20 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.