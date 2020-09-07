Sensex drops 100 points in early trade; Nifty tests 11,300

Domestic equities turned cautious in early trade tracking mixed cues from global equities, traders said

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Monday tracking tepid cues from global equities.

After opening on a volatile note, the 30-share BSE index was trading 101.60 points or 0.26% lower at 38,255.58; while the NSE Nifty slipped 25.80 points or 0.23% at 11,308.05.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Maruti, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 633.76 points or 1.63% lower at 38,357.18, while Nifty plunged 193.60 points or 1.68% to close at 11,333.85.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹1,888.78 crore on a net basis on Friday.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, participants will continue to take cues from the global markets this week in the absence of any major event.

Markets are facing headwinds from both domestic and global front and indications are pointing towards further slide ahead, he added.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.94% lower at USD 42.26 per barrel.