Markets

Sensex declines over 130 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,500 level

The 30-share BSE index was trading 131.71 points or 0.22% lower at 58,721.36 points. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI Mumbai August 10, 2022 10:31 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 10:36 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 130 points in early trade on Wednesday amid a subdued trend in global markets.

After opening on a positive note, the market turned choppy in early deals. The 30-share BSE index was trading 131.71 points or 0.22% lower at 58,721.36 points.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 37.45 points or 0.21% to 17,487.65 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.42%, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the gainers.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE index ended 465.14 points or 0.80% up at 58,853.07 points. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty had advanced 127.60 points or 0.73% to 17,525.10 points. Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Muharram'.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Equities on Wall Street ended in the negative zone in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.21% lower at USD 96.11 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹ 1,449.70 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
financial markets
Read more...