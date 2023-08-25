HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex declines by 365 points on selling in financials, IT shares amid rate hike concerns

Sensex closed lower by 365.83 points or 0.56% at 64,886.51, while Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62% to end at 19,265.80

August 25, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File

Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Benchmark Sensex declined by 365 points and Nifty settled below the 19,300 level in a volatile trade on Friday as financials, IT and oil shares took a hit amid concerns over potential rate hikes and weak trend in global markets.

Falling for a second day in a row, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 365.83 points or 0.56% at 64,886.51. During the day, it dropped 519.77 points or 0.79% to 64,732.57.

The NSE Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62% to end at 19,265.80.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

"Investor caution is evident globally, as concerns about potential rate hikes dominate the prevailing sentiment ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting. Furthermore, the minutes from the RBI MPC meeting reiterated their dedication to managing inflation within the target range, given the elevated domestic inflation levels," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.25% to $84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth ₹1,524.87 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had pared early gains to settle 180.96 points or 0.28% lower at 65,252.34 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 57.30 points or 0.29% to settle at 19,386.70.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.