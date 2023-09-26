Sensex declines 78 points on profit taking in IT, banking shares, weak Asian cues

September 26, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark Sensex closed lower by 78 points in a listless trade on September 26 due to select profit-taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 78.22 points or 0.12% to settle at 65,945.47 with 14 of its components closing lower and 16 advancing. During the day, it declined 158.06 points or 0.23% to a low of 65,865.63.

The broader Nifty dipped 9.85 points or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.

Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Nestle, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.79 per cent% to $92.55 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,333.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had eked out a marginal gain of 14.54 points or 0.02% to settle at 66,023.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty ended marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.

