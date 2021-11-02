Sensex declines 109 points on profit booking in energy, IT, metal stocks; Nifty down by 40 points

Mumbai

02 November 2021 17:36 IST

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 109 points on Tuesday due to losses in index major Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 109.40 points or 0.18% lower at 60,029.06 with 16 of its constituents closing in red.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 40.70 points or 0.23% to 17,888.95 as metal, IT and energy stocks declined.

Advertising

Advertising

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3%, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, NTPC, Titan, SBI and L&T were among the gainers.

Sectorally, BSE metal, energy, basic materials, oil and gas and healthcare indices fell up to 1.93%, while realty, consumer durables and auto index ended with gains.

Metal, oil and commodity stocks dragged, fuelled by profit booking while realty, PSU bank and consumer durables made frail attempts at lifting the indices, analysts said.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 1.11%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Succumbing to lacklustre global sentiments, domestic indices failed to gain ground oscillating between gains and losses in today’s rough session." Global markets remain jittery ahead of the upcoming Bank of England and Fed meetings where the central banks could cease the pandemic-era stimulus.

Auto sector managed to remain buoyant despite weak auto sales numbers reported by sectoral majors due to supply chain disruptions, fuel price hikes and rise in input costs.

Maruti was the top gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 2.36%. Bajaj Auto advanced 0.51% while Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 0.87%.

Markets traded lackluster in a narrow range and ended marginally lower in absence of any major trigger, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

"Participants are maintaining a cautious stance ahead of the US Fed meet and we may see a similar trend on Wednesday as well. However, the scheduled weekly expiry may trigger volatile swings in the index." Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty ended lower reversing part of the gains made on the previous day. Nifty opened higher and fell till about 1040 Hrs. It later went sideways till the end of the session.

"On a day when the volumes on the NSE were below recent averages, realty and auto indices gained the most, while metals index fell the most." Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday eroding from opening levels as traders digested the latest coronavirus curbs in China and awaited key central bank decisions for clues on whether they could consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.02% to $84.73 per barrel.