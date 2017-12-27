Sensex creates a record at 34,087, oil stocks jump

The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday achieved yet another record by scaling 34,087 on the back of a rally in healthcare, power and oil stocks.

Oil prices surged to the highest level since mid-2015, breaching above the $60 a barrel, after a pipeline blast in Libya restricted Opec production.

The 30-share Sensex was up 76.71 points, or 0.22% , to scale a new high of 34,087.32, breaching its previous intra-day record of 34,061.88 hit on Tuesday.

gauge had gained 254.33 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty was, however flat, up 1.75 points, or 0.01%, at 10,533.25.

Major movers were Sun Pharma, NTPC, ONGC and Tata Motors, gaining up to 2.88%.

Buying by domestic institutional investors continued ahead of December expiry on Thursday.

Asian stocks were mixed in a holiday-shortened week.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth a net ₹544.50 crore on Tuesday while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net ₹44.07 crore, provisional data showed.