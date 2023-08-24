Sensex closes lower by 180 points as RIL, HDFC Bank decline; snaps 3-day gaining streak

August 24, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Thursday after three days of gains dragged mainly by selling in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The BSE Sensex pared early gains to settle 180.96 points or 0.28% lower at 65,252.34. During the day, it hit a high of 65,913.77 and a low of 65,181.94.

The NSE Nifty declined 57.30 points or 0.29% to settle at 19,386.70 as 35 of its stocks declined while 16 advanced.

Sensex and Nifty opened higher following overnight gains in U.S. stocks and positive cues from Asian markets. However, losses in IT, oil, and banking shares dragged the indices into negative territory.

From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services fell the most by 4.99%. Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank also declined.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth ₹614.32 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.10% to $83.29 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 213.27 points or 0.33% to settle at 65,433.30 on Wednesday. The Nifty had gained 47.55 points or 0.25% to end at 19,444.

