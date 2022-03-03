Sensex climbs over 350 points amid positive Asian markets

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by PowerGrid, NTPC, Wipro, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra.

Asian Paints, Maruti, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India and TCS were the losers. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 350 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking positive trends in Asian markets despite intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 353.52 points or 0.64% higher at 55,822.42 and the broader Nifty advanced 110.45 points or 0.67% to 16,716.40.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2%, followed by PowerGrid, NTPC, Wipro, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Maruti, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India and TCS were the losers, shedding up to 1.09%.

In the previous session, the index tanked 778.38 points or 1.38 % to finish at 55,468.90. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 187.95 points or 1.12% to 16,605.95.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the U.S. closed in the positive territory in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 2.83% to $116.13 per barrel.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine said they were prepared to hold talks for the second round since the Russian invasion began last week.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹4,338.94 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.