Sensex climbs 513 points in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 513.29 points to 58,578.76 in early trade

PTI Mumbai
October 06, 2022 11:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Thursday amid fresh foreign capital inflows and mixed trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 513.29 points to 58,578.76 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.5 points to 17,428.80.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dasara festival.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25% to settle at 58,065.47. The Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29% to end at 17,274.30.

FIIs and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) turning net buyers in Tuesday's trade coupled with the US dollar index softening against major currencies could help sustain the buying momentum, according to Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.13% to 93.49 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹1,344.63 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stock exchanges
market and exchange
stocks
stock activity

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app