Sensex climbs 239 points as markets rebound amid firm global trends

July 14, 2022 10:45 IST

Among the Sensex constituents, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were the prominent gainers

Benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Thursday with the Sensex climbing 239 points, mirroring positive global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 239.3 points higher at 53,753.45. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 74.7 points to 16,041.35.

Asian markets do well, U. S. end low

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were quoting in the green. The U. S. markets had ended lower on Wednesday.

"Even though the keenly awaited US CPI inflation data for June came at 9.1 per cent against expectation of 8.8 per cent, the US markets declined only moderately, by less than 1 per cent," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE Sensex declined by 372.46 points or 0.69% to settle at 53,514.15 on Wednesday. The Nifty fell 91.65 points or 0.57% to 15,966.65.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.69% to $100.23 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth ₹2,839.52 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

"FIIs have used the July rally to press further big selling after what appeared as selling exhaustion in early July. This renewed FII selling may strengthen the bears but DIIs and retail investors are likely to turn strong buyers at every dip since India's economic fundamentals are strong and, more importantly, valuations are attractive particularly in segments/stocks where FIIs are selling," Mr. Vijayakumar added.