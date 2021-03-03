Markets

Sensex climbs 2.3% buoyed by global rally, upbeat macro data

On a tear: The S&P BSE Sensex surged almost 1,148 points to breach the 51,000-level on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Continuing their winning run for the third session in a row, the BSE Sensex surged almost 1,148 points to breach the 51,000-level and the NSE Nifty recaptured the 15,200-mark on Wednesday, powered by intense buying in financial and energy stocks.

At the close, the 30-share Sensex was up 1,147.76 points, or 2.28%, at 51,444.65 — the biggest single-day rise since February 2. Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 326.50 points, or 2.19%, to end at 15,245.60, with 43 of its constituents closing in the green.

Over the last three sessions, the Sensex has risen by 2,344.66 points, or 4.77%.

The Sensex rally was driven by Bajaj FinServ, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank.

Bajaj Finserv rose the most by 5.15%.

Reliance rose by 4.52% a day after Reliance Jio picked up 488.35 MHz of spectrum in bands such as 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz for ₹57,122.65 crore.

Bharti, which bid about ₹18,699 crore to pick up 355.45 Megahertz, rose by 0.92 %.

“Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuation to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “The Indian market was on a rising streak echoing the global sentiment,” he added.

Meanwhile, a monthly survey showed India’s services activity expanded at the fastest rate in a year during February amid improved demand and more favourable market conditions.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 12:16:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-climbs-23-buoyed-by-global-rally-upbeat-macro-data/article33983286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY