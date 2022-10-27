Sensex climbs 212 points; metal stocks sparkle

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and NTPC were among the major winners.

PTI Mumbai
October 27, 2022 16:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled on a positive note on Thursday, helped by buying in metal and realty stocks amid mixed global market trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36% to settle at 59,756.84. During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69% to 59,959.94.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46% to end at 17,736.95.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and NTPC were among the major winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13% higher at $95.79 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹247.01 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stock exchanges
stocks

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app