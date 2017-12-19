Sensex builds on gains, climbs 143 points as BJP bags Gujarat, H.P.

Buoyed by the BJP’s electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex on Tuesday rallied 143 points as it moved closer to an all-time high.

Firm Asian stocks on bets that U.S. tax reforms Bill will go through supported the uptrend.

The NSE Nifty wrested control of the crucial 10,400-mark.

In the sectoral space, all indices were up, driven by auto and consumer durables, with gains of up to 1.22%.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 143.22 points, or 0.42%, to 33,744.90. The gauge had rallied 548.64 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also went up 39.45 points, or 0.37%, to 10,428.20.

Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and topples the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59%.