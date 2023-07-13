Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance

July 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark stock indices hit their record high levels in intra-day trade on Thursday, with Sensex breaching the historic 66,000-mark for the first time following a rally in global markets amid moderating U.S. inflation data.

Buying in market heavyweight stocks Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services also helped markets settle in the positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 670.31 points or 1.02% to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 66,064.21. The barometer settled 164.99 points or 0.25% higher at 65,558.89.

The NSE Nifty went up by 29.45 points or 0.15% to close at 19,413.75. During the day, it rallied 182.7 points or 0.94% to reach its lifetime high of 19,567.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today’s domestic rally was supported by the contra bet buying of the IT stocks which was supported by stable margins, new generation business opportunities and increase in pricing power due to moderation in USD, as latest U.S. inflation is fast approaching the Fed’s target levels," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers.

TCS climbed 2.47% a day after announcing its June quarter earnings.

The country's largest IT services company on Wednesday reported a 16.83% increase in June quarter net profit to ₹11,074 crore but sounded circumspect about growth prospects for the fiscal due to market uncertainties.

Power Grid, Maruti, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were among the laggards.

Official data released on Wednesday showed retail inflation rose to a three-month high in June on rising prices of kitchen essentials, while the factory output expanded at a faster pace of 5.2% in May.

Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 4.81% in June after declining for four months in a row but remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank.

The broad market was trading positively at all-time high levels in anticipation of buoyant Q1 results and low volatility (VIX). However, a mixed start to bank earnings, coupled with ongoing concerns about domestic inflation, attracted bearish sentiment towards the latter half, Mr. Nair said.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined by 0.64% and the smallcap index fell by 0.54%.

Among the indices, IT climbed 1.75%, teck jumped 1.45%, realty (1.04%) and metal (0.49%).

However, among the laggards power declined by 2.16%, utilities fell by 2.09%, oil & gas (1.20%), energy (1.19%) and auto (0.64%).

"Markets traded volatile on the weekly expiry day but managed to end marginally higher. Initially, upbeat global cues triggered a gap-up start in Nifty, which was later followed by range bound move. However, a sharp decline in the second half trimmed the gains," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading with gains. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.27% to $80.33 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,242.44 crore on Wednesday after unabated buying, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.