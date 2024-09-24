Sensex declines 212 points in early trade after three days of record rally

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) after three days of record rally amid emergence of profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.54 points to 84,716.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 52.2 points to 25,886.85.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets ended higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹404.42 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.89 per cent to USD 74.56 a barrel.

Rallying for the third day running on Monday, the BSE benchmark jumped 384.30 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,928.61. During the day, it soared 436.22 points or 0.51 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day peak of 84,980.53.

The NSE Nifty climbed 148.10 points or 0.57 per cent to close at a record peak of 25,939.05. During the day, it zoomed 165.05 points or 0.63 per cent to reach a new intra-day all-time high of 25,956.