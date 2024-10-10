GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex jumps 310 points in early trade on firm global trends

Market participants will closely watch Q2 earnings season, starting with Tata Consultancy Services which is set to report its results later in the day, traders said.

Published - October 10, 2024 10:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Stock trader looking at a share price on a screen at a brokerage house as BSE index moved up on a trading day. File photo

Stock trader looking at a share price on a screen at a brokerage house as BSE index moved up on a trading day. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday (October 10, 2024) amid a firm trend in global equities and buying in banking stocks.

Market participants will closely watch Q2 earnings season, starting with Tata Consultancy Services which is set to report its results later in the day, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 309.85 points or 0.38 per cent to 81,776.95 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 90.70 points or 0.36 per cent to 25,072.65.

From the 30 Sensex companies, PowerGrid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher.

Wall Street ended with gains in overnight deals on Wednesday.

"The record highs in the US market, positive trends in Asian markets, and the Reserve Bank of India's dovish commentary have uplifted market sentiment," Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent Crude climbed 0.77 per cent to USD 77.18 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,562.71 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,508.61 crore, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday but took the first step towards a rate cut as it eased its relatively hawkish policy stance to 'neutral'.

The monetary policy committee, which included three RBI officials and an equal number of new external members, voted five-to-one to keep the benchmark repurchase or repo rate - which governs the interest rate of home, auto, corporate and other loans - at 6.5 per cent for a 10th straight policy meeting.

Published - October 10, 2024 10:35 am IST

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.